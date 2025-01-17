Biden To Troops: Remember Your Oath

President Biden closed out his speech to the Department of Defense 'Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony' by reminding the entire military -- you have an oath to live up to in the face of Trump's fascism.

Let me close with a final request.

I say it not as your President or Commander-in-Chief, I say it as a man who spent 50 years of his life serving his country in a different way.

Remember your oath.

My son, Major Beau Biden, used to call it home base.

That's a set of principles of values that give you light in darkness, that guide you.

It's true to the military, it's the best weapons, the best training in the world.

We have the most cutting-edge ships, planes, and subs.

We have the smartest, most well-trained force on earth.

That's all critical.

But that alone is not what makes us strong.

This is not what brought Washington, this band of brothers together all those years ago.