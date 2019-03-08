Trump Plans To 'Charge' Allies For U.S. Troops Overseas

The Trump administration is drawing up a pay-scale plan for our foreign allies like Germany, Japan and other nations that host our troops, forcing them to pay the "full price" of soldiers deployed there as well as a plus 50 percent or more for the privilege of hosting them.

Trump's attacks on our allies are only getting worse as he increasingly kowtows to autocratic murderous dictators like Putin and Kim Jong-un.

Bloomberg News also reports, "In some cases, nations hosting American forces could be asked to pay five to six times as much as they do now under the “Cost Plus 50” formula."

According to Nick Wadhams and Jennifer Jacobs these ideas are sending shock waves throughout our military, DOD and State Department.

Trump slapped South Korea in the face when he unceremoniously canceled important military exercises between our troops and the South Korean army that is important to their own national security because of the expense.

He's treating the U.S. as a pauper nation and a penny pincher while strong-arming our allies like a loan shark collector. Some of the NATO countries are wondering if America wants to be their ally at all.

It's no secret that Trump doesn't understand what NATO is and has suggested pulling out altogether.

NATO helps secure our nation's safety, provides overseas training to our troops, and protects us all from another world war, but Trump is trying to use them as an ATM machine and in essence, he's destroying the entire allied forces in the process.