Colin Powell On Trump's Behavior: ‘Me The President’ As Opposed To ‘We The People'

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell told CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS, that the world is aghast at the antics of Donald Trump, who insults everyone in his path and is dividing our nation into racial lines.

Joined by Madeline Albright, Powell gave a scathing review of Trump's behavior towards the U.S. press, its citizens, world allies and has suggest that Trump has formed a "Me The President" instead of "We The People" presidency.

'We used to be the leader of the world that wanted to be free, but not now."

He continued, “What are we doing? We’re walking away from agreements, we’re walking away from alliances that we used to have.”

Trump is demanding monies from our allies just like a mafia protection racket would do.

Powell is upset by Trump's actions during the Charlottesville incident and sees a real racial divide opening up in our country.

He admits Trump is encouraging forces to pull us apart instead of keeping us together.

Zakaria asked if Trump could be a moral leader of the world.

"I don't know that he can do that, " Powell said. "That is not the way he is acting."

Powell continued, “And you see things that should not be happening. How can a president of the United States get up and say that the media is the enemy of Americans? Hasn’t he read the First Amendment? You're not supposed to like everything the press says, or what anyone says in the First Amendment. That’s why we have a First Amendment, to protect that kind of speech.”

Powell then made a point to tell Trump to stop insulting people. Unfortunately, that's never going to happen, because that's all Trump has to offer.

Insult after insult to any perceived slight to his fragile psyche or his policies is his only political strategy, if you can call that one.

He's a weak-kneed snowflake, which is about the worst temperament a president should have.