Treasury Pick: Extending Tax Cuts For Rich Most Important Issue

Yambo's Treasury Secretary pick, a billionaire who has been accused of evading taxes, says that “the most important economic issue of the day” is extending Trump’s tax cuts for the ultra rich. WELL OF COURSE HE DOES. Via Rolling Stone:

Scott Bessent spoke about his economic plans while sitting for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Bessent is an investor, political donor, and a hedge fund manager. He is a former partner at Soros Fund Management, liberal philanthropist George Soros’ investment firm. Nevertheless, Bessent is a MAGA darling, and is expected to be confirmed by the Senate. “Today I believe that President Trump has a generational opportunity to unleash a new economic golden age that will create more jobs, wealth, and prosperity for all Americans, he said. “We must make permanent the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” he added when outlining his goals. When asked about whether he would renew Trump’s tax breaks for billionaires and corporations, he called them the most important economic issue today. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was designed to disproportionately benefit the wealthy over the lower and middle classes. In 2025, the law is expected to deliver an average tax cut of more than $250,000 to the top 0.1 percent of earners, according to the Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank. In contrast, poor Americans will net a $70 tax cut.

Another 1% parasite explains how more tax cuts for billionaires is the single most important issue we face. But guess what he does oppose?

Bernie Sanders: You don’t think we should change the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour? Trump Treasury Secretary Nominee Scott Bessent: No — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-01-16T18:54:57.072Z

Meanwhile, talking heads on cable news talk about how "reassuring" his appointment is, to have a "regular" Wall Street guy in the Treasury slot. Despite an abysmal record of failure, apparently voodoo economics is all the rage again!

With Yambo in charge, it's as if the Republicans had gone to the local taproom and picked the single most belligerent, bigoted, loud and ignorant motherfucker in the place to become Queen For A Day. Except it's for four more years, God help us.

Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent won’t commit to not cutting Medicaid. — The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 2025-01-16T20:37:00.943Z