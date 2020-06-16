Trump Declares School Choice The 'Most Important Civil Rights Issue' Of All Time

During a speech Tuesday on Safe Policing for Safe Communities, Trump veered off into the moronic claim that he's fighting more for school choice than anything that's happening today.

As protests are still erupting throughout our nation, more Black men are being murdered by police and armed militia members are shooting protesters, school choice is what Donald Trump chose to highlight.

Trump had few words for George Floyd, the many victims of police brutality or their families, but had a lot to say about defending the men in blue against the massive protests in America going on and how he swiftly dealt with the uprising by calling in the National Guard.

There was barely a Black face in attendance during his signing ceremony, but he still bloviated on how he helped Black communities by lowering the unemployment rate before the coronavirus struck.

He then shifted to a topic that had no business being in this speech or discussed during these trying times in our country.

"We're fighting for school choice, which is really the civil rights of all time in this country." Trump said

He continued, "Frankly school choice is a civil rights statement of the year, of the decade and probably beyond because all children have that access to quality education."

WTF?

School choice is inherently racist. It's nothing more than code for school segregation, which makes it especially inappropriate for the huckster-in-chief to promote ever, but especially now.

But to Trump, that's more important than the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Act, Loving v. Virginia

Trump made many other imbecilic remarks throughout the speech. So many, I can't write about them all.

Trump: "They have come up with the AIDS vaccine. " pic.twitter.com/0BzSJHzQwG — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 16, 2020

when you don't get consent even on a nationwide scale https://t.co/jpPGWvBoJx — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 16, 2020

TRUMP: "Chokeholds will be banned, except if an officer's life is at risk." (Seems like a significant loophole.) pic.twitter.com/dujoVVwXy9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2020

We need to vote out this narcissistic buffoon in massive numbers come November.