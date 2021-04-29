Sen. Tim Scott's Rebuttal: 'America Is Not A Racist Nation.' Twitter Disagrees

People really liked Joe Biden's speech last night, so Tim Scott's response (in which he reassured some unknown group of viewers that "America is not a racist nation') was puzzling, to say the least. I mean, he says he's been pulled over by police nine times for no reason. Why does he suppose that is?
CBS News poll among speech watchers:
85% approve of Biden's speech, just 15% disapprove.
Remind me, Senator: what year was a Confederate flag carried into this nation's Capitol through a broken window as part of a violent rebellion incited by the then-sitting president? https://t.co/78wLvwqzJS pic.twitter.com/jzQnK3rsSw
Nicolle Wallace fact checks Sen. Tim Scott's rebuttal of President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress. https://t.co/eAH16TzMAa
The GOP response to Biden's speech decried "the biggest job-killing tax hikes in a generation," presumably a ref to the 1993 Clinton tax hike, after which we ... added 23 million jobs 1/ https://t.co/b2GF4CjK0g
The left is smearing @votetimscott because they know he knocked it out of the park. https://t.co/AflS6s3gxI
VP Kamala Harris responds to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) statement that “America is not a racist country.”
She says: “I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today.” pic.twitter.com/yAOCH366LV
Fact Check: Sen. Tim Scott said "our public schools should have reopened months ago."
This implies the federal government decides to keep schools closed. It doesn't. Those decisions are made at a district or state level. https://t.co/Y4XHDX9wuD pic.twitter.com/5BphaC1Lea
“It was disappointing. He had an opportunity to really speak about his work on the George Floyd Act and what he’s trying to do to offer his own amendments to it. He didn’t.”
@JoyAnnReid reacts to Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal.
Watch live coverage on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/oxlkAnkMFG
So much of Tim Scott’s speech was geared to rebutting a Biden address on structural racism that he didn’t deliver and obviously wasn’t going to deliver — latest example of GOP elites getting high on their own supply.
If those were his beliefs, I absolutely agree. But Tim Scott is a smart man & he lied to us. He thinks we aren't smart enough to read the Georgia voting bill & that there is no racism. Read his real story about racism. He was right though, America is not racist, the GQP is.
