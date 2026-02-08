Deep Dive W/ Ellie Leonard: A Top Epstein Files Investigator

That night I began the first step..filtering through the files. I knew the DOJ wouldn’t make it easy, and I was right—3.5 million individual files needing to be opened one at a time. Take too long you’ll get timed out. Click the wrong one you start all over again. Purposefully difficult. B/c remember, 3.5 million files is not 3.5 million pages. A file could be anything—10, 20, 1000 pages. We were facing the Mount Everest of citizen journalism.

So please listen carefully, so as to protect yourself and your families. We have created a community of citizen journalists to protect the rights of kids and create a better world that includes justice and accountability. But in so doing, we have a target on our backs. The men and power we are outing, agencies who knowingly ignored them for decades, do not want us to find anything, to report on anything, and do not want justice and accountability. They want to discredit you, deny your rights. And so they will put things in files that can be traced back to your computer, ruin your reputation, create legal problems, and wipe you off the map.

