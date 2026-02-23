Treasury Secretary Blames Dems For Man Getting Shot At Mar-a-Lago

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent made an appearance on Fox not "news" this Sunday and was asked by Maria Bartiromo about the armed man who was shot and killed after entering the perimeter around Mar-a-Lago.

Here's some details on that from CNN:

US Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County law enforcement shot and killed an armed man who unlawfully entered the secure perimeter at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida on Sunday morning, the Secret Service said. The president and first lady were at the White House in Washington, DC, at the time of the incident. [...] A White man in his early 20s entered the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago around 1:30 a.m. ET before he was shot by agents and a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. The man appeared to be carrying a shotgun and a fuel can, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference Sunday. The man entered Mar-a-Lago through the north gate as an employee was walking out. He made it about 20 or 30 yards before he was confronted by law enforcement, officials said.

Bessent, of course, used the opportunity to attack Democrats and pretend this is somehow their fault.

Here's the exchange from this weekend's Sunday Morning Futures:

BARTIROMO: Do you know if President Trump was in Washington at 1.30 a.m. last night? BESSEMT: Good morning, Maria, and good to be with you. I just spoke with President Trump. He spent the night in D.C. He was here for the National Governors Conference, gave a great speech to the governors last night. And, I just want to say, why don't we look back here and think, two assassins, would-be-assassins dead, one, in jail for life, and this venom coming from the other side. Look at this terrible, profane Senate commercial in Illinois. I would call for them to take that down. Take that down, because it is that kind of venom that, we don't know whether this person was a mastermind, unhinged, or what. But they are normalizing this violent... violence. It's got to stop. I want to congratulate Sean Curran and the Secret Service for protecting the president and his family. BARTIROMO: And how is it possible that this individual could have gotten as close as he did to Mar-a-Lago last night? BESSENT: Yeah, for anyone who's driven along there, the perimeter is very... very, very protected. you know. We'll see. I don't know whether, did he come along the beach? Did he? You I don't know. But I can tell you that Secret Service is running... they are so much better now than it was in Butler. New leadership and President Trump and his family, they're safe, but they shouldn't have to endure attempt after attempt. BARTIROMO: And, Secretary, will there be any further changes in terms of the president's security, the security at Mar-a-Lago post this incident? BESSENT: Yeah, Maria, I'm not going to discuss that on TV, but I think the perimeter around the president is as strong as it's ever been. But, again, this existential threat, this venom from the left, really has to stop. They have normalized this violence.

Spare me the crocodile tears. Wake me up when you've got something to say about what happened on January 6th and Trump pardoning them Scott.