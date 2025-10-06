Nunes Gives Revisionist History On Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes with the Republican's latest revisionist history on Trump's criminality.

Nunes made an appearance this weekend on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and made this ridiculous statement while discussing the recent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

NUNES: What's the other important date? The other important date is in August. Ironically, almost six years to the day, August of 2022, where they raid Mar-a-Lago.

Many of the same people were involved in that, not Comey because he had been fired, but others who had been in the first Obama term all the way through were then put into the into the Biden term.

I mean, people like Lisa Monaco, it was the Deputy Attorney General. I find it hard to believe that she didn't... that she was not behind and had knowledge about what happened at the raid of Mar-a-Lago, because I believe that Garland, although maybe he knew about it after the fact, but if you remember, he didn't seem to know much, and they didn't find what they were looking for because it took him three days -- after this magnificent raid with all the cameras there that clearly were tipped off about this Mar-a-Lago raid happening on President Trump.

Miraculously, they didn't find anything and it took Garland three days before he came out and made a statement.

BARTIROMO: Wow. And Lisa Monaco got a big job now. She's the president of global affairs at Microsoft, which I reported first.