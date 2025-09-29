'There's Nothing There': Conservative Fox Pundit Slams 'Lawfare' Against James Comey

Conservative Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy blasted President Donald Trump's Department of Justice for using "lawfare" against former FBI Director James Comey.

During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, McCarthy told host Martha MacCallum that many people were mistaken about the indictment of Comey for allegedly making false statements to Congress.

"Yeah, what amazes me, Martha, is that people seem to think this must be about Russiagate, you know?" he noted. "This must be about how they lied to the FISA court and got the authority to do the surveillance and the whole Trump-Russia collusion nonsense. This is not that. This is sort of a petty thing about the Clinton campaign."

"But if you look at the underlying facts of the indictment, to the extent you can make them out because the indictment almost fails as an indictment in that it doesn't give you notice of what he's actually done," he continued. "But factually, there's nothing there."

According to McCarthy, the indictment "smacks of wanting to put Comey through the process, which is what lawfare is."

"The penalty is the process," he explained. "And I think Trump feels that that's what was done to him. And I don't think he particularly is that interested in whether Comey ultimately gets convicted or not."

"He wants to put him through the process," the conservative contributor added. "The problem he has is those lawyers at the Justice Department, when they sign off on those pleadings, they have an ethical responsibility to at least bring a case that has a reasonable chance of prevailing, and this is not that case."