Trump Tweets There's No 'Smocking' Gun' To Attack Democrats

Trump's desperate and flailing Twitter rage over Robert Muller's special counsel and James Comey is making him look guiltier by the tweet.

Everybody makes typos, but "everybody" is not the so-called "commander in chief" of the United States of America. Doesn't he have a country to run?

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

And his incessant need to watch Fox and Friends and regurgitate their propaganda is not fitting behavior for any U.S. "President."

Click here to see what Trump's Twitter malapropisms look like as offical WH statements.

Matthew Getz caught it first.

The BS "Smocking Gun" tweet is from Fox & Friends First.



Left, F&FF, 5:39 am



Shimkus: Democrats can't find their smoking gun to tie the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey's testimony.



Schmitt: What about all the talk of collusion?



Right, Trump, 6:46 am pic.twitter.com/6HhcZj9H1E — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 10, 2018

As much time as he plays golf and watches Fox News, Trump could be reading his daily briefings and learning more about the responsibilities he has, instead of acting like an angry, uncivilized and uneducated white supremacist.