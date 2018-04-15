Trump Rage-Tweets After Dan Bongino Rants On Fox And Friends About James Comey

President Rage-Tweeter is at it again. Failed Secret Service agent, NYPD cop and current NRA TV anger translator Dan Bongino made an appearance on Fox and Friends this morning to stir up some fresh anger against former FBI director James Comey. Trump obliged.

I did not clip the whole segment, but note how Bongino names off three or four "scandals" which are not scandals at all, except in the minds of small, petty, Fox News and NRA TV personalities.

Cadet Bone Spurs obliged. We begin with the "Slimeball" tweet, where he goes on about how Comey on some level made decisions based upon the assumption that Hillary was going to win. Note to Trump: That decision HELPED you, you nitwit.

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Next, some blather about imaginary failures to do things, including the rapidly-expanding donation to Andy McCabe's wife's campaign.

The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Next, we have the Lynch-Clinton confab on the tarmac, an endless source of grievance to Bone Spurs.

Comey throws AG Lynch “under the bus!” Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch? Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

We now bring you a break so that Cadet Bone Spurs can congratulate himself on "Mission Accomplished."

The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term “Mission Accomplished.” I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Great military term!

Break over. Back to Comey, and the grievances. This time yet another denial about Trump demanding personal loyalty, which he denies so vehemently you know he demanded that loyalty oath.

I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Oops, another break while he rants about Michael Cohen.

Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past. I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

And we are back to the Dumbest Man In The White House going after James Comey again, this time declaring him the "WORST FBI director in history, by far."

Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Mind you, this is before tonight's interview airs with George Stephanopoulis on another network which is not Fox News. At the rate he's going, he'll stroke out before noon.