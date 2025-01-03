GOP House Committees Find 'Zero Support' For MAGA J6 Pipe Bomb Conspiracies

An investigation by House Republicans reportedly found "zero support" for MAGA conspiracy theories behind pipe bombs that were recovered by law enforcement near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 79-page report released by the House Judiciary and House Administration committees cited information obtained from the FBI that determined two pipe bombs were planted at the headquarters for the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Jan. 5.

"Nearly four years later, federal law enforcement has yet to identify the individual responsible for planting the pipe bombs, which remains one of the unanswered questions from that day," the report said. "Despite its initial efforts, the FBI has yet to identify the suspect and has refused to provide the Subcommittees with additional information about these investigative leads."

"The devices placed many lawmakers, staff, law enforcement, and residents in harm's way," the document continued. "Yet, almost four years after the incident, Americans scarcely have any detail about who planted the bombs or why. This lack of information hampers Congress's ability to legislate improvements to the security of the Capitol Complex and the operations of federal law enforcement. The failure to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the bomber ultimately makes all Americans less secure."

Politico correspondent Kyle Cheney noted that the report "lends exactly 0 support to conspiracy theories about the bombs."

MAGA backers of President-elect Donald Trump have falsely suggested the FBI fabricated the pipe bombs.

"[M]any are starting to regard them as just another FBI hoax," OAN anchor Kara McKinney said during a 2022 interview with MAGA activist Julie Kelly.

"Well, look, it's very suspicious," Kelly agreed before suggesting an employee of a government-contracted emergency communications firm was connected to the bombs.

"It's highly suspicious given her association with this firm, FirstNet, which has several DOJ agencies involved, and then, as you said and as I reported, a 92 million dollar agreement signed with the FBI just a few weeks from January 6th," she opined. "Kamala Harris was at the DNC – this was by Politico, by the way, reported this – the same time a pipe bomb was sitting outside? The Secret Service didn't notice it? There is a lot of just unanswered questions here."