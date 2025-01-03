Uncle: Las Vegas Truck Bomber 'Loved Trump'

The active-duty Green Beret who was driving a Tesla cybertruck that blew up outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas “was a 100 percent patriot,” his uncle said Thursday. Via The Independent:

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, was “like a Rambo-type, for lack of a better word,” Dean Livelsberger told The Independent. Dean, whose older brother is Livelsberger’s father, Roger, himself an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, said his nephew “loved the Army.” “He used to have all patriotic stuff on Facebook, he was 100 percent loving the country,” he continued. “He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. It’s one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty.”

According to a neighbor, he and his wife had a newborn baby.

Livelsberger was in the U.S. Army for 19 years, 18 of which were in the elite Special Forces. He was currently stationed in Germany, and was on leave in Colorado Springs when he rented the cybertruck and drove to Nevada, law enforcement sources said.