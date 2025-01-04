FBI: Tesla Bomber Was Struggling With PTSD, 'Other Issues'

The man who exploded a Tesla truck outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel wrote of “political grievances,” armed conflicts elsewhere and domestic issues in the days leading up to his suicide, officials said Friday. Via CNN:

The writings were found in the cellphone of Matthew Alan Livelsberger, the truck’s driver, said Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in a news conference.

In his writings, the driver of the Cybertruck said the incident was intended not as a “terrorist attack” but rather “a wake-up call,” according to police. He wrote in a letter recovered by investigators that “Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence” and “fireworks and explosives” were best to get his point across.

Livelsberger wrote that he needed to “cleanse” his mind of the “brothers I’ve lost” and relieve himself of “the burden of the lives I took.” He said the US was “terminally ill and headed towards collapse.”

[...] Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Division, said the incident appeared to be “a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who was struggling with PTSD and other issues.”

Evans said “other family issues or personal grievances in his own life … may have been contributing factors” in the man’s actions. “It’s evident that the subject considered, planned and thoughtfully prepared for this act alone,” he added.