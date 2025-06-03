Chinese Massacre Students In Tiananmen Square

The CCP mowed down and machine gunned thousands of unarmed Chinese students during their protests for democracy on June 4th, 1989.

Even if you weren't interested in politics or world news, you were shaken up by this vicious massacre.

In May 1989, nearly a million Chinese, mostly young students, crowded into central Beijing to protest for greater democracy and call for the resignations of Chinese Communist Party leaders deemed too repressive. For nearly three weeks, the protesters kept up daily vigils, and marched and chanted. Western reporters captured much of the drama for television and newspaper audiences in the United States and Europe. On June 4, 1989, however, Chinese troops and security police stormed through Tiananmen Square, firing indiscriminately into the crowds of protesters. Turmoil ensued, as tens of thousands of the young students tried to escape the rampaging Chinese forces. Other protesters fought back, stoning the attacking troops and overturning and setting fire to military vehicles. Reporters and Western diplomats on the scene estimated that at least 300, and perhaps thousands, of the protesters had been killed and as many as 10,000 were arrested.

I'm sure Trump admired the violence perpetrated on the youth of China because he wished he had the power to do the same thing.

Trump would have an entire echo system to lie, obfuscate and defend a Trump massacre.

You know it's true.

