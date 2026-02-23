Trump Unleashed: 'I Can Destroy The Country'

The screaming Karen has been destroying the US since he was sworn in.
By John AmatoFebruary 23, 2026

Donald Trump ranted like a deranged Karen, claiming he can destroy a country if he wants to, but because of the Supreme court ruling against his yo-yo tariffs, he's not allowed to tax them a dollar.

Demented Donald is not allowed to destroy a foreign country whenever he pleases. He needs to show cause for any war against a country and then needs Congressional approval to do that.

TRUMP: But I am allowed to cut off any and all trade or business with that same country.

In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country.

I'm even allowed to impose a foreign country destroying embargo. I can embargo. I can do anything I want, but I can't charge $1. Because that's not what it says, and that's not the way it even reads. I can do anything I want to do to them, but I can't charge any money.

So I'm allowed to destroy the country, but I can't charge them a little fee.

I could give them a little two-cent fee, but I cannot charge under any circumstances.

I cannot charge them.

What US president has ever discussed destroying other nations like it's a simple matter during a presser, let alone because Supreme court decision didn't go his way?

Trump has been attempting to destroy the US Constitution and the laws that govern our republic in service of his narcissism.

These are the words of a sick and deranged man. Why aren't there sustained calls for his removal or resignation?

Trump: "I can do anything I want to do to them ... I'm allowed to destroy the country."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-20T18:37:07.131Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon