Trump Unleashed: 'I Can Destroy The Country'

Donald Trump ranted like a deranged Karen, claiming he can destroy a country if he wants to, but because of the Supreme court ruling against his yo-yo tariffs, he's not allowed to tax them a dollar.

Demented Donald is not allowed to destroy a foreign country whenever he pleases. He needs to show cause for any war against a country and then needs Congressional approval to do that.

TRUMP: But I am allowed to cut off any and all trade or business with that same country. In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country. I'm even allowed to impose a foreign country destroying embargo. I can embargo. I can do anything I want, but I can't charge $1. Because that's not what it says, and that's not the way it even reads. I can do anything I want to do to them, but I can't charge any money.



So I'm allowed to destroy the country, but I can't charge them a little fee. I could give them a little two-cent fee, but I cannot charge under any circumstances. I cannot charge them.

What US president has ever discussed destroying other nations like it's a simple matter during a presser, let alone because Supreme court decision didn't go his way?

Trump has been attempting to destroy the US Constitution and the laws that govern our republic in service of his narcissism.

These are the words of a sick and deranged man. Why aren't there sustained calls for his removal or resignation?