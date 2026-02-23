Trump Issues New Threat To Countries That Abide By 'Ridiculous Supreme Court' Ruling

President Donald Trump issued a warning to "any country" that tried to use the Supreme Court's recent decision to buck his tariffs.
February 23, 2026

"Any Country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous supreme court [sic] decision, especially those that have 'Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to," Trump wrote Monday morning on Truth Social.

"BUYER BEWARE!!!" he concluded.

In a ruling last week, the Supreme Court concluded that Trump had illegally used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs unilaterally.

Earlier Monday, Trump vowed to use lower case when referring to the court because of a lack of "respect."

Discussion

