No Charges Against Student Who Punched Pro-ICE Agitator

Instead, the boy received a two-day suspension from the school. Hero.
Credit: Screengrab/Twitter/@dannyspud
By Ed ScarceFebruary 23, 2026

Police filed an incident report, but no charges were laid after Spud declined to press charges. He'd already gotten his viral moment, but had lost his Instagram account for a time before it was restored. His TikTok account was not so fortunate and is still banned.

Source: Lake & McHenry Scanner

No criminal charges were filed, but the student who punched another student for holding a pro-ICE sign at Lake Zurich High School last week received a two-day suspension and is back in class.

The controversial and viral incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on February 12 inside Lake Zurich High School at the main entrance.

Many students were beginning a walkout-style protest against federal immigration enforcement, specifically U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Danny Spud, an 18-year-old senior, told Lake & McHenry County Scanner that he decided to counter-protest in favor of ICE and made a sign that said “I LOVE ICE.”

Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath.bsky.social) 2026-02-22T18:19:08.072Z

get the kid in the brown hoodie a scholarship

Razzball (@razzball.bsky.social) 2026-02-13T22:28:12.586Z

Discussion

