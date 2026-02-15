FAFO: Student Trolls HS Students With 'I LOVE ICE,' Learns The Hard Way

I'm of two minds about this one. On the one hand, MAGA has created these performative assclowns like this one, Danny Spud, who go around being annoyances so they can capture the outrage in hopes of getting their viral moment, and then turn such moments into fame or monetize their newfound celebrity. So just posting about them at all helps them. A temporary setback, such as being punched in the head, is a small price to pay for their ultimate rewards.

Source: Lake & McHenry Scanner

School officials are not releasing information after a video, which is going viral on social media, purportedly shows a Lake Zurich High School student getting punched by another student who was angry at his pro-ICE sign at the school on Thursday. Danny Spud, who has over 60,000 followers on Instagram and over 35,000 followers on TikTok, posted a 47-second video to his social media profiles Thursday evening.

The video – which was recorded off of Spud’s Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses – shows him walking through the hallways at the front entrance of the school while holding a sign that said “I LOVE ICE”.

The dialogue in the video is somewhat comedic, as Spud walks through the hallway, agitating the other students.

“We support ICE and law enforcement,” Spud is heard saying while walking down the hallway. “I support ICE.”

"That’s crazy, bro," says one student.

“I don’t know what’s crazy about this,” Spud responds as he walks away.

Another student stands in front of him, clearly annoyed. “Yeah, I’m going to punch you in the face.”

"You're gonna punch me?" Spud responds.

"Yeah."

"You're going to get in trouble for that."

"Okay."

And he punches him, presumably in the face.

And the video winds down with a series of security officers holding back the kid who punched the troll.

Spud's post won't embed, but has around 15 million views on X. Here's an alternate version.

