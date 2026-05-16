Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Kraftwerk performs, Tour de France. On this date in 1868, the US Senate failed to impeach President Andrew Johnson by one vote. But at least they tried.

Good Politics / Bad Politics susses out what the democracy agenda might look like in 2029.

I Fucking Love Australia: "The night an Aussie economics professor told Trump's bagman to "grow the eff up" on live telly, and the rest of the planet quietly nodded along.” Pay attention to the academic from China. Oof!, that’s gonna leave a mark!

The Psy of Life: The UFO Files Say More About Perception Than Extraterrestrial Life.

Bonus Track: Greg Fallis goes for a ride: Bikes Make You 12. Yeah, that hit my nostalgia right on the button.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).