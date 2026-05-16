Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Pedaling it all over the place
By TengrainMay 16, 2026

Above, Kraftwerk performs, Tour de France. On this date in 1868, the US Senate failed to impeach President Andrew Johnson by one vote. But at least they tried.

Good Politics / Bad Politics susses out what the democracy agenda might look like in 2029.

I Fucking Love Australia: "The night an Aussie economics professor told Trump's bagman to "grow the eff up" on live telly, and the rest of the planet quietly nodded along.” Pay attention to the academic from China. Oof!, that’s gonna leave a mark!

The Psy of Life: The UFO Files Say More About Perception Than Extraterrestrial Life.

Bonus Track: Greg Fallis goes for a ride: Bikes Make You 12. Yeah, that hit my nostalgia right on the button.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon