DACA Student Murdered After Deportation To Mexico

Manuel Antonio Cano Pacheco was supposed to have graduated from high school in Des Moines, Iowa, last month, but instead he's in a grave, leaving friends, family, and a young daughter behind.

He was sent back to Mexico because he was stopped for speeding, according to the Des Moines Register, in spite of his DACA status.

Or maybe because of it, given the level of hatefulness in this administration.

Manuel Antonio Cano Pacheco should have graduated high school in Des Moines last month. The oldest of four siblings should have walked across a stage in a cap and gown to become a proud symbol to his sister and brothers of the rewards of hard work and education. Instead, Manuel died a brutal death alone in a foreign land, a symbol of gang supremacy in a country plagued by violent drug cartels. It happened three weeks after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement returned him to Mexico, a country he had left at age 3 when his parents brought him here without a visa.

They slit his throat. The gang members. They slit his throat, just because they could.

For their part, ICE insists he chose to be put back over the border so he could apply for a visa to visit his 1-year old daughter and family living here. Whatever.

This administration's policies toward immigrants is so terrible, so ugly, so cruel, it's hard to wrap your head around it. Truly, they delight in stories like this.

If it were up to them, they'd just roll open the doors to every prison in the country and warehouse them there. That's what they're up to in Victorville, California, and elsewhere.

Reuters:

An ICE spokeswoman told Reuters five federal prisons will temporarily take in detainees awaiting civil immigration court hearings, including potential asylum seekers, with one prison in Victorville, California, preparing to house 1,000 people. President Donald Trump has made his hard-line stance on immigration an integral part of his presidency and has promised to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border to stem the flow of migrants. He has also promised to keep immigrants targeted for deportation locked up “pending the outcome of their removal proceedings.”

No one should be fooled by the snuffles coming out of Republicans in the House this week about their discharge petition and their attempts to find a compromise on the DREAM Act. They DO NOT WANT immigration solutions. That would destroy their midterm strategy. All they want to do is talk about immigration solutions as if talking about them gives them any measure of accountability.

As if talking about them makes Manuel Antonio Cano Pacheco any less dead and his child any less fatherless. As if they give one good damn about anyone but themselves.

Animals. Trump & Co, not those immigrants. This administration is a bunch of animals.