Gen. Kelly Says Some Immigrants 'Too Lazy To Get Off Asses' And Apply For DACA

You can't even fathom how racist and fascist this is.

Now that ICE is deporting people as they drop their US-born kids off at school, it's time to blame immigrants for being "lazy" in not giving all their personal data to the Immigration and Naturalization Federal Authorities.

And John Kelly is proving to be Trump's right hand man in all things "old white racist Fox viewer" when it comes to immigration policy.

Kelly told reporters:

There are 690,000 official DACA registrants and the president sent over what amounts to be two and a half times that number, to 1.8 million. The difference between [690,000] and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses, but they didn’t sign up.

Others would say? You mean President Dorito?

You're damn right they were afraid. Trump specializes in making rational people afraid of the government.

And let's not forget that all this moving of the goalposts, cancelling DACA in the first place, adding people to the number "allowed" to be in the United States, is just increasing the number of hostages Trump is holding to get his stupid wall built with taxpayer or Chinese borrowed money.

It's an opportunity for White-supremacists to get their anti-immigration wish list passed. Ask Tom Cotton.

And duh Mexico pay for the wall?

Mexico knows lazy Trump won't get off his ass and actually live up to a single solitary promise he made during the presidential campaign.