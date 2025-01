Walter Masterson went to Trump Tower to find the mythical Felon merch that was actually made in the US of A. While most of the crap was made in China, Masterson did find one thing made in Bangladesh and one without a named source. Boy, I feel pwned, don't you?

I went to the TRUMP STORE inside of TRUMP TOWER and nothing is Made in the USA. Where will MAGA move the goalpost on this one? pic.twitter.com/DHVCc8n4s1 — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) January 13, 2025

