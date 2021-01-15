WATCH What Happens When 2 White Guys Go Undercover At The Sedition MAGA Riot

Vloggers Walter Masterson and J.P. Scattini went undercover at the StopTheSteal rally to make what they thought was a comedy video, but it soon turned far darker and scarier in real time.

They put an OAN marker on their microphone, donned a Trump flag, Trump hats and flag masks, and started interviewing people. It didn't take them long to realize they were on the edge of an angry, misinformed mob. By the time that mob had broken into the Capitol, they realized this was no ordinary rally, there wasn't anything funny about it, and they needed to get the hell out of there.

On the way, people volunteered to give them their videos because they actually thought they were with OAN.

"They've been fed so much misinformation. These are people who are telling me that Fox is liberal propaganda," Scattini says at the end.

"I had someone say to me, 'You know it's a sad day when Alex Jones is the most trusted voice in the room,'" he continued. "This is someone who recognized that Alex Jones is out of his mind, but still didn't trust that he could believe anyone else to get real news from."

Watch the whole video. It's long, but it is, bar none, the best depiction of how the right has corrupted the minds of their own base.