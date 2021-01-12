Ron Johnson Is Unfit For Office

People from all over the country and are calling for accountability from Wisconsin's dumb and corrupt senator, Ron Johnson, for his responsibility in the rise of domestic terrorism, which ultimately led up to the MAGA sedition riot in the US Capitol buildings last week.

Former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) was on MSNBC lays responsibility for the last few years of domestic terrorism right at RoJo's feet.

CLAIRE MCCASKILL: Yeah, I saw a reporting, a captain, a woman from Fort Bragg is a captain in psyops, and she's up there at the Capitol doing this. I mean, this is a gut-check moment for the military to look at their active military that might have been there and what they did. This is also a moment that we need to reflect on the damage that Ron Johnson has done to our country. After Charlottesville, there were many of us that asked for there to be a robust series of hearings about domestic terrorism in this country, about these men who were marching proudly with no hoods, no masks, spewing racist bigotry with torching, tiki torches, in the streets of our country. We thought it was, you know, this was a huge alarm, that we needed to be looking at these groups, what they were planning, what they were doing, but Ron Johnson was busy with Hillary's e-mails. So we never -- he might have had one off-hearing on it, but we never gave it the focus it needed. Homeland Security never got the push it needed from Congress to pay attention to domestic terrorism. We know we lose more lives with domestic terrorism in this country than any other kind. this is turning the page and now we have to focus on domestic terrorism and really challenge the Department of Homeland Security to start protecting the homeland from dangers within, not dangers without.

Last week, on the day before the riot, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (MJS) argued that RoJo needed to be held accountable for his actions of the past two months, including repeating Trump's lies about voter fraud, broken election rules, and baseless conspiracy theories. He went so far as to hold a phony "election fraud" hearing:

Johnson's disgraceful display should not go unpunished. While there is no way to recall a sitting senator — and censure or expulsion (though deserved) is unlikely given the politics of the moment — we urge voters to remember what Johnson has done. Hold him accountable. Demand that qualified challengers, Republican and Democrat alike, run against him if he has the audacity to break another promise and try for a third term in 2022.

After the riot, MJS ran another editorial, not only against RoJo but also his fellow seditionists from Wisconsin, Reps Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald. This time, MJS turned up the heat so much that these three traitors' asses are probably still burning:

After seeing the damage that their deceitful alliance with Trump has caused, Fitzgerald, Tiffany, Johnson and the rest of the plotters should resign their offices immediately... Expel them now — every one of them. We would call for the same action if it was Democrats who were denying the results of a fair election and inciting supporters to violent revolt. People of good will in both political parties need to stand up and say enough is enough because government of the people, by the people and for the people is once more in peril... Johnson, Fitzgerald and Tiffany are cowardly, and they represent a virulent strain of politics that is an existential threat to democracy. In its early days, it was sometimes carried in the bloodstream of the Tea Party movement. But it found its truest expression in the rise and fall of Donald Trump.

What is truly shocking is that Fitzgerald had been sworn in just three days before the riot. He might have set the record for the shortest time in office before breaking his oath.

It's beyond time to clean up congress by finally ridding ourselves of these traitors.