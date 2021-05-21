Politics
Ron Johnson Challenges Reality, Loses Again

Ron Johnson finally found a person to agree with him about the January 6 riot.
Faux News' Laura Ingraham found the perfect patsy to feed into her false narrative that the January 6 Commission is a waste of time and money and just another politcal ploy by the Democrats - QAnon Ron Johnson!

While the QAnon conspiracy theorists and devout Faux News believers probably cheered, QAnon's Ron's comments were less than comforting and to the critical thinker, were downright self-contradictory.

QAnon Ron said that the commission was completely unnecessary because he was doing his own investigation. It would be very interesting to see what authority he claims to have to do that. And we all know what consists of his idea of research - asking anti-vaxxers and snake oils salesmen whether the COVID vaccines really work. And we already know what kind of research he did regarding the riot - reading a 14-page report from a "neutral" Federalist, which had nothing to do with reality.

But then it got confusing.

QAnon Ron said that there weren’t thousands of insurrectionists but that it was just a handful of agitators. In the next sentence, he accuses the Democrats of trying to impugn the reputation of 75 million people as domestic terrorists. Well, RoJo, which is it? A handful or 75 million?

It doesn't really matter. This video shows the reality of the events of that day. There was definitely more than a handful of agitators but not nearly 75 million insurrectionists:

I really wish Faux News and RoJo would at least start to make it almost challenging to show what horrible liars they really are.

