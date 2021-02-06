Trump Impeachment Lawyer Promises To Defend Him With Videos Of Democrats

Earlier in the week, Sean Hannity advised Castor’s co-counsel to play clips of Democrats in the impeachment trial to distract from clips the Democrats play of Trump. Lo and behold, that strategy has been adopted. Or at least attempted.

Ingraham was on the same page as Hannity Friday night. She interrupted Castor’s answer as to the “primary issue” he plans to raise as Trump’s defense, i.e. that the Senate doesn’t have jurisdiction over someone out of office, in order to get straight to the Democrat-demonizing propaganda. “Bruce, [Democrats] clearly don’t want to focus on that issue,” Ingraham said impatiently. "They clearly want to play a lot of video from January 6th and use this as a campaign commercial for Democrats. ... So what do you do when that begins to happen, that canard begins to be pushed?”

Castor took the hint. He proudly explained how he plans to muddy the waters by pointing fingers at Democrats.

CASTOR: Well, you know, 2020 was an unusual year and it wasn't all due to COVID. And there's an awful lot of tape of cities burning and courthouses being attacked and federal agents being assaulted by rioters in the streets cheered on by Democrats throughout the country. And many of them in Washington using really the most inflammatory rhetoric that's possible to use. And certainly, there would be no suggestion that they did anything to incite any of the actions, and certainly there wasn't any, anyhow. But here, when you have the president of the United States give a speech and says you should peacefully make your thinking known to the people in Congress, he's all of a sudden a villain. So, you better be careful what you wish for. It's an old prosecutor's trick, you know. When you don't have a good enough case, you just put up all the really flashy stuff and then kind of smooth over the fact that it doesn't really connect up to the guy that's on trial.

Project much, Mr. Castor? In the first place, none of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations resulted in the kind of destruction, violence and assault on our democratic institutions as the MAGA sedition riot at the Capitol – after Trump instructed his supporters to go there to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

I am pretty sure Team Trump will not have dug up video of any Democratic politician instructing supporters to interfere with any democratic processes or institutions, much less to overturn an election they lost.

So, yeah, when you don’t have a case – or when you don’t have a compelling defense, put up the flashy stuff and smooth over that it doesn’t connect up to the guy on trial.

Ingraham gave her stamp of approval.

INGRAHAM: You have duelling video? … I know President Trump loves video clips and video montages. Will you then respond with the Maxine Waters, with the number of other Democrat officials not speaking out against the antifa and other extremist rallies over last summer? CASTOR: I think you can count on that. If my eyes look a little red to the viewers, it's because I've been looking at a lot of video the last several days.

It was not clear how much video he plans to use in the trial.