Trump Impeachment Lawyer Promises To Defend Him With Videos Of Democrats

Earlier in the week, Sean Hannity advised Castor’s co-counsel to play clips of Democrats in the impeachment trial to distract from clips the Democrats play of Trump. Lo and behold, that strategy has been adopted. Or at least attempted.
Ingraham was on the same page as Hannity Friday night. She interrupted Castor’s answer as to the “primary issue” he plans to raise as Trump’s defense, i.e. that the Senate doesn’t have jurisdiction over someone out of office, in order to get straight to the Democrat-demonizing propaganda. “Bruce, [Democrats] clearly don’t want to focus on that issue,” Ingraham said impatiently. "They clearly want to play a lot of video from January 6th and use this as a campaign commercial for Democrats. ... So what do you do when that begins to happen, that canard begins to be pushed?”
Castor took the hint. He proudly explained how he plans to muddy the waters by pointing fingers at Democrats.
So, you better be careful what you wish for. It's an old prosecutor's trick, you know. When you don't have a good enough case, you just put up all the really flashy stuff and then kind of smooth over the fact that it doesn't really connect up to the guy that's on trial.
Project much, Mr. Castor? In the first place, none of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations resulted in the kind of destruction, violence and assault on our democratic institutions as the MAGA sedition riot at the Capitol – after Trump instructed his supporters to go there to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
I am pretty sure Team Trump will not have dug up video of any Democratic politician instructing supporters to interfere with any democratic processes or institutions, much less to overturn an election they lost.
So, yeah, when you don’t have a case – or when you don’t have a compelling defense, put up the flashy stuff and smooth over that it doesn’t connect up to the guy on trial.
Ingraham gave her stamp of approval.
CASTOR: I think you can count on that. If my eyes look a little red to the viewers, it's because I've been looking at a lot of video the last several days.
It was not clear how much video he plans to use in the trial.