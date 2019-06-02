Trump Apologist Newt Gingrich Claims Democrats Will 'Look Nuts' If They Try To Impeach

I'm old enough to remember when this guy was leading the impeachment charge against Clinton for lying about a blowjob, while he was cheating on wife number two with soon to be wife number three. Fox is in full on attack mode against Robert Mueller now that he has finally broken his silence over the redacted version of the report that was released in April.

Disgraced former House Speaker and Fox regular Newt Gingrich made an appearance on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle, and accused Robert Mueller of "looking nuts" during his very calm press conference last week, and made the ridiculous claim that Democrats would as well if they dare to uphold their Constitutional duty as a check and balance on this lawless administration and begin impeachment hearings.

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is former Speaker of the House, host of a new podcast "Newt's World," and FOX News contributor, Newt Gingrich. Thanks for being with us tonight, Newt. Do you think that this will hurt Democrats in 2020 if they end up pushing forward on this?

GINGRICH: Sure. I think they'll look nuts. Mueller himself looked nuts. You come out and you say the Russians that we've indicted are innocent until proven guilty. But now the president, we haven't proven him innocent yet. Just think about that paragraph and Mueller said.

And now you have the Democrats who are saying, all right, maybe we can't impeach him, but we all know he is a criminal. How do they know that? I think you have to start out where the fascist left is, free speech means you are not allowed to speak. They whole model of the way they deal with things, if you say anything wrong, you are either homophobic, Islamophobic, something. And so their normal behavior is to just make stuff up.

There is no evidence that the president has been guilty of anything, and you had two years, Mueller had 15 leftwing Democratic lawyers, all of them, by the way, very good prosecutors. He had I think $30 million. He locked up at least two people in solitary confinement for lengths of time that, frankly, are un-American, and he couldn't find anything. At that point the Democrats ought to go and talk about policy and recognize that this is really a dry hole. They're not going to get anything good out of this.

INGRAHAM: It's interesting that you mention the policy deal, Newt, because even some Democrats who are pretty lefty, are getting a little frustrated by the fact that when they are invited on TV shows or to speak to the media, the policies or the issues that they want to talk about, they are be eclipsed. So Brad Sherman experienced this yesterday on MSNBC.

REP. BRAD SHERMAN, D-CALIF.: I've been trying to get on your show to talk about the Saudi nuclear program, and if it was my time, we would be talking efforts to control drug prices. There is this image in the country that Congress is focused only on impeachment. That's the only thing I can get on TV to talk about, but it's not really what I'm working on.

INGRAHAM: So do you think that more Democrats are going to continue to push back on this? Because we're going to get to this later, or we talked about this, the issue with the polls, President Trump's polls are going up in key metrics, key ways. I just get the sense that people are on to this whole game now. They're on to the fact that the Democrats aren't interested in debate. They are interested in demonizing. That's what they do.

GINGRICH: We just had a referendum on the news media, and the new media lost. That's the number one thing in the last two years, really three years counting the campaign. They did everything they could to destroy Trump. He is still president. He's improving in his poll numbers. The economy is growing. And on most major issues, the country is much closer to Trump than it is to radical Democrats. So I think it's a very different environment than Democrats thought they'd be in.

And I predict you're going to see a Republican Senate passing positive legislation, and Pelosi is over here with a divided House Democrat Party part of which wants to spend all day, every day attacking Donald Trump, and part of which, frankly, out of survival, wants to pass something. And I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Kevin McCarthy begin to form an alliance with 30 or 40 Democrats whose own reelection is at stake if they stay negative.