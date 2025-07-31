Kamala Harris: I'm Not Running For CA Governor

Katie Porter now looks like a strong contender.
By Susie MadrakJuly 31, 2025

Kamala Harris will not run for governor of California, she announced yesterday, ending months of speculation after her defeat to Donald Trump in the presidential race last year. Via NBC News:

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor," Harris said in a prepared statement. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

"For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office," she continued. "I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans."

Harris is looking to preserve her ability to launch a 2028 White House run, should she choose to take that route, two people close to her said. While running for governor wouldn't technically preclude her from entering the presidential fray, the limits a statewide campaign would have imposed on Harris were a consideration.

“This does keep the door open for 2028," one of the people close to her said. The person said Harris came to the decision after months of conversations.

DEMOCRATS MUST UNITE BEHIND KATIE PORTER FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR: Now that Kamala Harris has made it official that she’s sitting 2026 out, Porter has suddenly vaulted to the front of the pack — with a few asterisks.
As far as headline names, Eleni Kounalakis, Xavier Becerra, and Katie Porter already announced, but no one paid much attention as Kamala Harris was expected to run.

California Govenror 2026 (among Democrats)

Kamala Harris 43.94%
Katie Porter 27.72%
Xavier Becerra 8.73%
Eleni Kounalakis 5.44%
Toni Atkins 3.59%
Rick Caruso 3.29%
Antonio Villaraigosa 2.77%
Tony Thurmond 1.75%
Other candidates 2.77%

