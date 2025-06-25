Fox Host Attacks Harris As 'Arrogant' For Not Declaring Yet On CA Governor's Race

The knives are already out for former VP Kamala Harris on Fox, this time for apparently not declaring soon enough to suit them whether or not she's going to run for governor of California. As CBS News reported:

Next year, Gov. Gavin Newsom will be leaving his seat as California's top elected official and several candidates have already announced their bids to fill his position. In 2026, Newsom will be finishing his second term as governor and will no longer be able to run for re-election. Even though the election for his seat is well over a year away, candidates are starting to pop up trying to appeal to Californians. There is a lot of uncertainty about whether former Vice President Kamala Harris will decide to run. A person familiar with her decision-making process has said she is expected to make her decision by the end of the summer. Candidates will have until early March 2026 to file their paperwork ahead of the June 2, 2026, primary, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

Never mind there's still plenty of time to declare and the fact that it's been reported Harris will make her decision soon, that's not good enough for the hacks at Fox. Here's former Bill O'Reilly henchman Jesse Watters and former Bush spokes-liar Dana Perino on this Tuesday's The Five, attacking Harris, with Perino calling her "arrogant" for not having declared yet, and trotting out their tired crap that it was some grand conspiracy about Biden's age and mental acuity.

WATTERS: How will Kamala do running for governor of California? PERINO: Well, I think it's very arrogant of her to think that she can spend all this time waiting to make a decision, and then once she does, it's going to clear the field. I think that Democrats all have a really bad taste in their mouth about her overall, but especially in California. One of the cabinet members in the Biden administration -- part of the cover up -- Javier Becerra, who was also like in witness protection program. Does anyone remember things during the Biden administration? They didn't even have cabinet meetings, or they hardly did anything there. He's already declared that he's going to be a candidate. So it's gonna be a big race, and I don't think that... with somebody who speaks like she does, does not like to make decisions, does not like to get prepped, has to do practice cocktail hours in order to get ready to do an event. And then you think about her going to do interviews. How is she going to answer the Biden cover up questions? WATTERS: She's never answered. PERINO: Right. WATTERS: She has never answered for that, has she?

There's nothing to answer for, because whether he was slipping a notch or not, Biden should go down in history as one of the greatest presidents ever after he helped us recover from COVID better than any other industrialized nation and brought our economy back, only to have Trump ruin the progress we made with his madness, most of which hasn't even manifested itself yet.

When Fox isn't sounding like North Korean television praising Dear Leader Trump, this is how they spend their time. Attacking any and every Democrat in the national spotlight and doing their best to keep Republicans in power. The overt racism is always there to keep the base whipped into a frenzy.