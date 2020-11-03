Media Bites
Fox News 'The Five' Ignores Their Own Network Analysis Supporting Democrats To Promote Trump

Classic "If I pretend not to see it, it will go away!" syndrome at Fox News. Who wants to tell them their viewers are actually in favor of the Democratic platform?
By John Amato
Image from: Twitter

During the Fox News broadcast of The Five — the most conservative show — its hosts ignored all the damning exit polling data against Trump and his administration flashing on screen as they debated.

71% polled want Roe v. Wade left as is. ON FOX. Image from: Leo Pelley - Twitter

During most of the program, Fox News Voter Analysis was prominently displayed on the entire right side of the screen, showing the most recent Fox News Voter Analysis. Because most of the numbers favored Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and almost all of the Democratic proposals on COVID, health care, gun control, Roe v. Wade, immigration, climate change, etc., it appears all the hosts completely ignored the new data.

Fox News viewers want MORE strict gun laws, people! Image from: Leo Pelley - Twitter

I understand these numbers are not the be all-end all, especially during COVID, but if it trended towards Trump, they would be screaming about it at deafening decibel levels.

It was hilarious watching their data flashing by brightly, while Trump minions like Gutfeld, Watters, Dagen and Perino ignored it to promote Trump as much as possible.

72% of Fox viewers want immigrants to have a path to citizenship. Image from: Leo Pelley - Twitter

