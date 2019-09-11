Fox News ‘The Five’ Ignores Bolton Firing, Attacks CNN Instead

Fox News' The Five opened up their program like every other cable news program did after the news broke that John Bolton was fired (or if you believe him, he resigned) hit the wires.

The news sent shock-waves throughout the country and the world because Bolton is now the fourth national security advisor Trump has dumped in under three years.

Bolton was a favorite of Trump because of his combative Fox TV persona and hawkish views on Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

However, unlike every other cable news program, Fox News didn't consider it the top news of the day and instead attacked CNN, their cable rivals over their bombshell report where the CIA relocated a U.S. spy from Russia because the CIA was afraid Trump would out the spy.

I was dumbfounded.

Jesse Watters, a man trying very hard to be the #1 presidential fluffer on Fox News, opened up the program like this:

Breaking news out of the White House, John Bolton is out as national security advisor. We will have a lot more on that coming up, but first a new embarrassment for CNN after yet another Russia bombshell completely implodes.

Pete Hegseth is the bar all Trump suck-ups try to live up to, but whenever The Five opens up their program and Watters is the lead host it is usually because Trump is having another really bad day again. And his job is to massage all his cares away.

Fox News took the CIA and the Trump administration at its word as proof that CNN was wrong and then used a NY Times story, which backed up the Russian asset removal story, but had other sources (within the White House?) that refused to confirm CNN's story.

The decision to extract the informant was driven “in part” because of concerns that Mr. Trump and his administration had mishandled delicate intelligence, CNN reported. But former intelligence officials said there was no public evidence that Mr. Trump directly endangered the source, and other current American officials insisted that media scrutiny of the agency’s sources alone was the impetus for the extraction.

That does not mean CNN was wrong or should be embarrassed, but since Trump was having a hard time all day, The Five created the programming that soothes him.

But to knock the massive story of the dismissal of John Bolton to "under the fold" in order to service Trump's ego by attacking CNN? That just shows the contempt Fox News has for the public at large.