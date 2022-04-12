Who Loves Ghost Guns? Fox News' The Five, That's Who

Who could possibly be against making sure guns have serial numbers? Dumb Fox panelists paid to say so.
By Frances LangumApril 12, 2022

On Monday President Biden took the most non-controversial step ever in support of LAW ENFORCEMENT and making it easier to TRACK DOWN MURDERERS.

Making it illegal to manufacture and sell a "ghost gun kit." So that every gun has a serial number on it. You know, just like, um, washing machines and cars.

The people who get paid to display their lack of integrity on TV, the panel of Fox News's "The Five," apparently think it isn't enough? Well, they're right!

JESSE WATTERS (CO-HOST): Cracking down on ghost guns is not going to reduce crime at all. Over the last decade, only 2500 ghost guns were used in criminal activity. So you can ban every single ghost gun right now and you wouldn't drop the crime rate 1%. If I were a criminal and I was watching the president today, I'd say he has my vote.

So is Jesse Watters suggesting comprehensive gun safety legislation complete with the incredibly popular (even with gun owners) background checks?

No, he is not.

He just wants to collect a paycheck for being negative about Democrats, the end.

Via Media Matters.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue