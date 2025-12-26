Trump Flew On Epstein’s Jet At Least 8 Times In The 90s

So much for his nonsense that he never had "the privilege" of traveling to Epstein's island or flying on his jet.

Remember this from July?

President Trump said Monday that he never had "the privilege" of traveling to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's island, emphasizing he "did turn it down." The big picture: Scrutiny over the administration's handling of the Epstein case has plagued the president in recent weeks, now following him across the pond as he sat for a bilateral meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Not according to the latest Epstein files dump from the DOJ:

Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet at least eight times in the mid-1990s, according to an email the Justice Department released late Monday as part of its rolling disclosure of documents in its Epstein investigation. The email from Jan. 7, 2020, appears to refer to the related investigation into Epstein’s longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, now in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse girls. The unidentified federal prosecutor who sent the email cites flight records that show Trump as having “traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case. “In particular, he is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein are the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Trump, and then-20-year-old [redacted],” the prosecutor wrote. “On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case.” The email does not include details about the 20-year-old whose identity was redacted, including their gender.

The latest file release also showed prosecutors discussing 10 Epstein co-conspirators:

Another released document showed federal prosecutors discussing “10 co-conspirators” of Epstein’s in an email exchange. To date, Maxwell is the only co-conspirator to be charged. The Justice Department said in a memo in July that it did not have evidence to charge any other parties in the case. Their identities are not revealed in the exchange. One is described as a “wealthy business man in Ohio,” while “3 have been located in FL and served [grand jury] subpoenas; 1 in Boston, 1 in NYC, and 1 in CT were located and served.” The three others are “out of pocket,” the email said. It’s unclear what information investigators pursued or found about the potential co-conspirators. Maxwell is the only Epstein accomplice to be charged criminally, and it's not clear whether she's one of the 10 people referenced. Epstein had a history of turning some of his young victims into recruiters.

If we ever have a functioning Department of Justice again, maybe we'll find out who they are or why they weren't charged.