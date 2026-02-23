Epstein’s Billionaire, GOP Web Continues To Grow

But to SCOTUS? Tax away, King George! Bring more guns to the Boston Massacre next time! If irony were electricity, the Founders would be spinning in their graves fast enough to power the Eastern Seaboard.
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 23, 2026

In the United Kingdom, there was also justice for predation, and this time it was a member of the Epstein class. Prince Andrew was arrested. A literal royal. In a country that still technically has a monarchy. Meanwhile, beneath our providentially-inspired self-regard for our democracy, and the accompanying cultural hubris, is the truth:

The United States—the nation that invented modern constitutional checks and balances—had four years. Four. Fucking. Years. But Merrick Garland worried about all the craptastic garbage our corporate media obsesses over today instead of doing their GD jobs, like ”the appearance of partisanship." Garland gave the Supreme Court all the time in the world to deliver its wholly ahistorical decision that the President is..well, a king.

Essentially, all you need to know is Alito, Roberts, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Barrett would’ve supported King George in 1776. He had absolute immunity after all...not to any real Americans in cities and states around the country. But to SCOTUS? Tax away, King George! Bring more guns to the Boston Massacre next time! If irony were electricity, the Founders would be spinning in their graves fast enough to power the Eastern Seaboard.

Watch the video! And read the rest of this piece at Blue Amp Media!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon