Epstein’s Billionaire, GOP Web Continues To Grow

In the United Kingdom, there was also justice for predation, and this time it was a member of the Epstein class. Prince Andrew was arrested. A literal royal. In a country that still technically has a monarchy. Meanwhile, beneath our providentially-inspired self-regard for our democracy, and the accompanying cultural hubris, is the truth:

The United States—the nation that invented modern constitutional checks and balances—had four years. Four. Fucking. Years. But Merrick Garland worried about all the craptastic garbage our corporate media obsesses over today instead of doing their GD jobs, like ”the appearance of partisanship." Garland gave the Supreme Court all the time in the world to deliver its wholly ahistorical decision that the President is..well, a king.

Essentially, all you need to know is Alito, Roberts, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Barrett would’ve supported King George in 1776. He had absolute immunity after all...not to any real Americans in cities and states around the country. But to SCOTUS? Tax away, King George! Bring more guns to the Boston Massacre next time! If irony were electricity, the Founders would be spinning in their graves fast enough to power the Eastern Seaboard.

