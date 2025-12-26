There Is Stupid And Then There Is Howard Lutnick

By John AmatoDecember 26, 2025

Howard Lutnick had an orgasm on Fox News last night after better-than-expected GDP growth was released by the BEA, which prompted the Commerce Secretary to erroneously claim Americans were going to see an increase of 4.3% more money, which echoed the GDP.

Lutnick would never discuss the underlying causes of the increase, which shows that there is a divide among Americans on spending: those who still have disposable income and much of the middle and lower class that do not. "Credit card balances rose by $24 billion during the third quarter, for an overall level that was 5.75% higher than a year ago, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s 2025 third quarter data.. "

Alternate Facts Conway subbed for frat-jerk Jesse Watters.

CONWAY: So you've said that interest rates are lower, energy prices are lower, and prescription drug costs are lower. That sounds like an affordable America to me.

Tell Americans, Secretary Lutnick, how these data coming out of Washington, D.C., the 2.7 percent inflation last week beating expectations of 3.1, the 4.3 GDP growth beating it by a full point of 3.3, how does that affect our bottom line, our pocketbook issues?

LUTNICK: So just think, the whole world out there in the third quarter, the United Kingdom grew .1, the European Union grew .4, and Japan fell .6 percent, fell .6 percent.

Donald Trump's economy grew, making the United States of America the biggest economy in the world, 4.3 percent.

What that means is that Americans overall, all of us, are going to earn 4.3 percent more money.

We're making a raise.

Responding to the multimillionaire Kellyanne Conway, consumer sentiment has dropped by nearly 29% from Dec. 2024.

As for Fizbo Lutnick, GDP does not translate into equal increases in US wages. Cherry-picking a few items from the economic basket isn't helping Trump's cause: his approval ratings, tariff poll numbers, and economic "approval" are in the toilet.

It's laughable that a US Commerce Secretary would say so.

Trump's administration is made up of mainly a propaganda team of creeps that lie to the American public continually to hide the truth of Trump's ineptitude.

.

