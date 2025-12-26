'Enjoy What May Be Your Last Merry Christmas!': Trump's Bonkers Holiday Message

Donald Trump launched multiple attacks for his Christmas messages, with a shout-out to the "radical liberal scum," "losers," and "sleazebags," and ended his final rant with a foreboding message, writing, "Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!" Trump also tried to distance himself from the massive Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Trump posted nearly 150 times.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to “drop him like a dog” when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so," he wrote.

'When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife “Republican,” Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story - a total Scam and had nothing to do with “TRUMP.”'

"The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election “Reporting,” even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage," the deranged old man added. "Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump."

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, who has led the charge for the release of the Epstein Files, doesn't seem concerned with the threat:

Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President!



So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun! pic.twitter.com/81obgnur30 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 25, 2025

Trump left another message:

real cool how he calls his domestic political enemies scum this morning and now he‘s announcing deadly strikes on other people he calls scum on the very same day! really neat! — max (@bluebookvalue.bsky.social) 2025-12-26T00:10:53.014Z

I miss this guy:

Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love. pic.twitter.com/OB5GouvxTJ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2025

If you know anything about narcissists, they consistently ruin holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, etc. And that's why Trump has always shit on the American people in his Christmas messages. We are all victims of narcissistic abuse by this president. We have three more years of this nightmare. That is, unless he dies. I said what I said! Thank you for your attention to this matter.