Donald Sends Heartwarming Holiday Message To 'Radical Left Lunatics'

Jumping Jesus Christ on a Pogo, after the incoming Vice President sent out a Merry Christmas to all post on his Truth Social platform, he unleashed another one to the "Radical Left Lunatics." Hey, that's us! We are radical for wanting a viable healthcare plan in this country and not wanting our children buried in crippling student debt for a lifetime. And yet, Donald is establishing an oligarchy to make everything worse for us poors while making his holiday message all about him.

This is Donald's second message. In his first one, he threatened Canada again with becoming our 51st state, and Greenland got a shoutout, too. Here is Donald's second one, and it's a doozy, complete with "ME" in caps in his message.

Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME. They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing. Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky “souls” but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL! We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!

If Trump is upset about Biden's pardons, wait until he sees the list of psychopaths he pardoned. Also, Donald is upset over President Biden potentially pardoning his targets. Donald wants retribution. He campaigned on it.

To my fellow radical left lunatics, vermin, etc., I hope your holiday was joyous. As for Donald, when karma knocks on his door one day, I hope it's a woodcutter machine, where he'll be put in feet first, with the setting on slow. Ain't I nice?