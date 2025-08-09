Jesse Watters: 'Sounds Like A Nobel Peace Prize Is In Order'

Trump sycophant Jesse Watters wants to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace prize for being ready to give away the store to Russia on Ukraine.

As Bloomberg reported US and Russia Plan Truce to Cement Putin’s Gains in Ukraine:

Washington and Moscow are aiming to reach a deal to halt the war in Ukraine that would lock in Russia’s occupation of territory seized during its military invasion, according to people familiar with the matter. US and Russian officials are working toward an agreement on territories for a planned summit meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as early as next week, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The US is working to get buy-in from Ukraine and its European allies on the deal, which is far from certain, the people said. Putin is demanding that Ukraine cede its entire eastern Donbas area to Russia as well as Crimea, which his forces illegally annexed in 2014. That would require Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to order a withdrawal of troops from parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions still held by Kyiv, handing Russia a victory that its army couldn’t achieve militarily since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Such an outcome would represent a major win for Putin, who has long sought direct negotiations with the US on terms for ending the war that he started, sidelining Ukraine and its European allies. Zelenskiy risks being presented with a take-it-or-leave-it deal to accept the loss of Ukrainian territory, while Europe fears it would be left to monitor a ceasefire as Putin rebuilds his forces.

Here's how Watters reported the news this Friday:

WATTERS: Fox News alert Trump just made a major announcement. The highly anticipated meeting between myself as President of the United States of America and Vladimir Putin of Russia will take place next Friday in the great state of Alaska. A fitting destination considering we bought Alaska from the Russians for pennies on the dollar. If Trump can secure a deal as good as that for Ukraine, we're in great shape. This comes just hours after Trump made another peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Country of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The President of the United States, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Prime Minister. These countries have been at each other's throats for 37 years. Trump just ended it. Sounds like a Nobel Peace Prize is in order.

Trump really wants that Nobel Peace Prize, and sadly, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan were happy to follow Bibi's lead and push for that during their meeting with him earlier that same day.

