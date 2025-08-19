Deluded Trump Admits On A Hot Mic: 'Putin Wants To Make A Deal FOR Me'

Does Trump believe Putin will cut a peace deal so he can win the Nobel prize?
By John AmatoAugust 19, 2025

During a gathering of European leaders discussing the Ukraine Russia war, a hot mic picked up Trump telling someone that Putin would make a peace deal for him, as crazy as that sounds. As if Putin was just dying to stop murdering Ukrainians and pillaging Ukraine so Trump could win a Nobel or something. He's so desperate. It's pathetic.

This happened as Trump was ready to invite the press into their faux peace deal discussions.

"I think he wants to make a deal for me," Trump said. "Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds."

Putin was in the KGB many years, but in 1998, he was put in charge of running the FSB, the Russian secret police so he knows how to flip someone. Or compromise them.

In Trump's case flattery is very helpful.

I imagine he told Trump their friendship is so important that he would love to see him with the Nobel Peace prize and he might help him get it.

Trump didn't say his idol's name, but he certainly wasn't talking about Governor Newsom.

Trump on a hot mic on Putin: "I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds."

Discussion

