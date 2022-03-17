Trump Accidentally Admits Being Played By Putin

In the latest Trump interview, the former guy told the Washington Examiner that he had been duped by Putin.

The traitor to the US Constitution didn't use those exact words, but it's there in black and white.

The man who claims he's a genius on every topic ever invented in mankind said this to David Drucker.

"I’m surprised — I’m surprised. I thought he was negotiating when he sent his troops to the border. I thought he was negotiating..."

Trump once again congratulated the Russian president, his Russian Idol.



“I thought it was a tough way to negotiate but a smart way to negotiate,” Trump said.

Trump's negotiating skills with murderous thugs and autocrats was to blow little kisses and pass love letters to them.

“I figured he was going to make a good deal like everybody else does with the United States and the other people they tend to deal with — you know, like every trade deal. We’ve never made a good trade deal until I came along,” Trump added. “And then he went in — and I think he’s changed. I think he’s changed. It’s a very sad thing for the world. He’s very much changed."

Putin has never changed. The Russian dictator played Trump for a fool.

Trump continued bragging about himself and even had the narcissistic nerve to ask, " “When you think of it, who was tougher on Russia than me?” Trump asked.

Every single U.S. President before Trump was tougher on Putin.

Trump as usual pointed to NATO, the organization he spit on every chance he got and claimed by asking for protection money, he made NATO stronger.

Taking a phrase from Joe Wilson:

You Lie!

And in my opinion, if Putin had invaded Ukraine when the Orange Julius was in charge, he may have sent aid to Russia to finish them off.



Digby at Salon writes, "Admitting that he misread the situation and thought Putin was "negotiating" is one of the only times I've ever seen Trump admit that he was wrong and I'm not even sure he knows that's what he did. Polling shows there is strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and a deep hostility toward Putin for what he's done. Yet Trump just can't seem to quit him."

As Jimmy Kimmel noted in his monologue last night, “You know who’s name is not on the list? The guy who was 'tougher than anyone' on Russia! Donald Trump is not on the list. He was so tough on Russia – they were scared to put him on the list.”