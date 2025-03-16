'Played By Putin': Fox News Host Busts Trump On Failing Ukraine Strategy

Fox News host Jacqui Heinrich suggested President Donald Trump had been "played" by Russian President Vladimir Putin while trying to end the war in Ukraine.

During a Fox News Sunday interview, Heinrich grilled National Security Advisor Mike Waltz about Trump's strategy in Ukraine.

"A European intelligence service uncovered a document that was prepared for the Kremlin the same week the president's team met with the Russians in Saudi Arabia," the Fox News host explained. "According to the Washington Post, it details much of what we've already seen play out, basically telling Russia how to stall while it continues to dismantle the Ukrainian state."

"It quote lays out ways in which Russia could boost its negotiating position by exacerbating tensions between the U.S. and both China and the European Union by proposing U.S. access to Russian minerals, including territories it occupies in Ukraine," she continued. "It also goes into how Putin should reject peacekeepers, propose demilitarized zones along the border."

"How do you know President Trump isn't being played right now by Putin?" Heinrich asked.

"Well, look, yeah, that's almost laughable," Waltz replied. "I'll take President Trump and dealing with the likes of Xi, of Kim Jong-un, with Putin and others, certainly ahead of his predecessor."

"Look, Jacqui, we know who we're dealing with," he insisted. "We know who we're dealing with on all sides. And we are going to engage in diplomacy. We are engaging in diplomacy."

"And that will involve both carrots and sticks to get both sides to the table, but to also resolve this in a way that is permanent and enduring."