Trump Looking To Blame His Failed Putin Summit On Zelensky

Donald Trump boasted he would end the war on his first day in office, but he couldn’t broker even a cease fire with Russia on his 208th day. That’s despite rolling out the red carpet for and applauding Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

So what’s a lying felon, desperate to distract from his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, to do after such a spectacular failure? Why, try to bully Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky into doing Putin’s bidding so that Trump can continue to pretend he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. And continue to distract from the Epstein scandal, of course.

You know the summit had to be terrible for Trump and the U.S. if a Fox News reporter described it by saying, "It did not seem like things went well, and it seemed like Putin came in and steamrolled, got right into what he wanted to say, and got his photo next to the president and then left." Of course, Fox toadies did their best to erase that from their viewers’ minds by playing clean-up on Aisle Alaska.

But Trump knows he not only flopped but looked like a pathetic Putin stooge on the world stage. So, he’s got a plan to make him look like a boss again – while still acting as a Putin stooge.

Via Reuters:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday Ukraine should make a deal to end the war with Russia because "Russia is a very big power, and they're not", after hosting a summit where Vladimir Putin was reported to have demanded more Ukrainian land. … In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump signalled that he and Putin had discussed land transfers and security guarantees for Ukraine, and had "largely agreed". "I think we're pretty close to a deal," he said, adding: "Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say 'no'." Asked what he would advise Zelenskiy to do, Trump said: "Gotta make a deal." "Look, Russia is a very big power, and they're not," he added.

This will probably not get Trump anywhere closer to ending the war on Day Anything. A source told Reuters that Putin has demanded control of Ukraine's entire Donetsk region. Yet, “Zelenskiy has consistently said he cannot concede territory without changes to Ukraine's constitution, and Kyiv sees Donetsk's ‘fortress cities’ such as Sloviansk and Kramatorsk as a bulwark against Russian advances into even more regions,” Reuters also reported.

So, Trump will almost surely try to make his baby hands feel bigger by trying to bully Zelensky (again) into capitulating to Russia. When that likely fails, he’ll blame the guy whose country was invaded for not making Trump look good ending the war.

Sorry, Trumpstein. While I can’t predict how the Ukraine war talks will play out, I feel confident in predicting you will not be getting any Nobel Peace prize anytime soon. Probably not ever.