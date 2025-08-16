Fox's Heinrich: Putin 'Came In And Steamrolled' Trump

How long before the Giant Orange Blob is screaming to get Jacqui Heinrich fired from Fox? Immediately following Trump's so-called "summit" with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, where ultimately no agreement was made, just the two of them claiming they hammered out an "understanding," and the only thing accomplished by Trump was to prop up a war criminal while making himself look weak, Heinrich was asked to react to what she just saw by her Fox cohort Brian Kilmeade.

If Trump was watching this, there was probably some ketchup being flung across the room.

KILMEADE: Jacqui, I was surprised, no questions. I was surprised no details on what progress was made.

HEINRICH: I think you and me both, Brian, and everyone else in this room was also surprised.

We were told that we were going to have an opportunity to put questions to both leaders after a joint press conference in the event that the meeting went well enough that they could set the stage for a second meeting.

And President Trump said if that didn't happen, he was likely to call off the joint presser and just address the media solo and then send Putin home. Neither of those things happened and what was really.

And what was really stunning to me as someone who's been in a lot of these press conferences, there were a few things that were very unusual. You had Putin come out and address the press first, and we are on US soil here and that left the media scrambling to get their headsets in.



Usually it is the leader of the country, the host country of a summit that speaks first and addresses the room in their language, but Putin started right off in Russian, and we all had to get our headsets on and listen to him rattle off this diatribe about the history of the US-Russia relationship, making some allusions to something that we didn't get many details on, but also without knowing the full background of it, there was something that he said that was a little bit alarming, I thought, that seems like some of the things that he has done in the past -- setting up false flags and that kind of thing -- saying that we hope that Ukraine doesn't do anything to sabotage the progress that we made today, knowing full well that Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire unconditionally for the last several months, and it has been Russia that has not agreed to a ceasefire.

That was President Trump's main objective today, and when we did hear from the president, he said we didn't get there, but we think that we can. So a lot of questions remaining, for the President Trump, not just about what was discussed in that room and what might be happening now, but also how that all happened back there.

It was just very unusual, atypical, and I think we're all awaiting the readout because the way that it felt in the room was not good.

It did not seem like things went well, and it seemed like Putin came in and steamrolled, got right into what he wanted to say, and got his photo next to the president and then left.



Of course that is only the piece of the picture that we have right now and certainly President Trump, who is the host and who is the president, would not want to, I think, enable something that would make him look weak.

But we are eagerly awaiting to hear the background on that, and I will also note that we didn't see any sort of scowls on the faces of the likes of Steve Witkoff or Secretary Rubio or any of the other members of the US delegation.

And I think had it been concerning, we might have seen something there, but Just to paint a picture for you in the room, how it felt, what we're wondering about, what we need to know to put the pieces together and fully understand what we all just witnessed.