Psaki Disabuses Fox 'Reporter' Of Notion Biden Is Not In Charge

Jacqui Heinrich seemed unable to grasp the idea that Pres. Biden is perfectly capable of accurately using the word "genocide" in a sentence all by himself.
By Aliza WorthingtonApril 13, 2022

Part of the propaganda Fox "News" and conservatives in general like to spew into the mainstream is that Pres. Joe Biden is: (a) inarticulate, (b) doddering, and (c) not the one in control of his own government. They'll slide this narrative into any utterance of his, large or small, no matter how contradictory or illogical it may be.

Exhibit A: Jacqui Heinrich on Biden's use of the word "genocide" to describe Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's atrocities in Ukraine.

"Did anyone know that the president was going to use the word 'genocide' in his remarks? It seemed like a passing remark, or a passing reference in a broader conversation on inflation," Heinrich asked Jen Psaki.

"Well, he's the president of the United States, and the leader of the free world, and he is allowed to make his views known at any point that he would like," Psaki responded.

"It was not scripted then, it was not pre-planned," she asked, needing confirmation that Biden is entirely aware of the meaning of the word "genocide" and it's proper usage.

"Again, I think we shouldn't misunderstand who he is and where he stands in the totem pole, which is at the top," reinforced Psaki, surgically removing any tiny doubt about who's in charge of Biden's speech, and whether or not he needs managing.

Twitter approved, for the most part, and intervened only to remind us that even Psaki might think twice before using the totem pole analogy without fully grasping its meaning.

