Psaki Clobbers Fox 'Reporter's' Distortion Of Facts On Ukraine

When we last wrote about Fox "News" propaganda employee Jacqui Heinrich, it was because she was foolish enough to ask a "Some People Are Saying" question in Jen Psaki's press briefing. This time, Heinrich did a little more homework, so instead of being thoroughly unprepared, she was simply vicious, leveling a disgusting assertion about Pres. Joe Biden's approach to Ukraine.

She asked why the Biden administration is waiting to impose sanctions if Russia's invasion seems imminent. Psaki explained that the threat of sanctions is meant to be a deterrent, and said, "if you put all the sanctions into place now, what is stopping them from invading?"

"But are they working?" Heinrich interrupted.

"Well, again, Jacqui, I think that's our assessment from the national security team, and that we will continue to implement that strategy," Psaki repeated, appearing ready to move on to another actual reporter.

Heinrich, though, apparently either hadn't gotten enough attention, or was still pissed about having been humiliated by Psaki last week, and she levied a disgusting charge.

"Are you waiting for people to die before implementing them, in that case?" she asked.

Yes, because Joe Biden is known for his lack of compassion and caring for his fellow human beings, Jacqui. Christ on a bicycle, people, it's always projection with these right-wing outlets and politicians. It's THEY who would rather people die than risk losing any power, profit, or ratings, not the Democrats.

Anyhow, of course, Psaki called her on the carpet for that gross mischaracterization.

"I think, Jacqui, that's in no way a fair statement or accusation, I guess, if that's what that is," Psaki told her.

Then Psaki proceeded to educate her on why the administration's approach was, in actuality, working.

"What we have done, what the president has done is unite countries around the world on a strong package that will be crippling to the Russian economy, and we have done that in a way where we have stood up for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and stood with our NATO partners and allies. It has always been up to President Putin and Russia to determine which path they were going to take. That has not changed, but that leadership on the world stage is what has led to a united front and united opposition to these actions," Psaki spelled out.

"And I would also note that regardless of what decision President Putin decides to make, one of his intended objectives, I think, as we've seen out there, is to divide NATO. The opposite has happened. To divide, maybe, the United States, and divide leadership of the United States. The opposite has happened. So, if that was his objective, he's already not achieving that," Psaki concluded, shutting Heinrich up for at least the moment.

There is zero humility, integrity, or ethics to be found in the right-wing universe. Can we send them all up into the atmosphere in Elon Musk's space penis?