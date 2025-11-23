Fox Correspondent Stunned Following Trump-Mamdani Love-Fest

Fox correspondent Jacqui Heinrich looked extremely perplexed after Trump helped New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani dodge some of her loaded questions during their love-fest at the White House this Friday. Fox has been helping Trump demonize Mamdani just about every hour on the hour seven days a week, so you can imagine the heartburn this is giving most of them.

Here's Heinrich and Brian Kilmeade who was filling in for Will Cain immediately following the Trump/Mamdani meeting, discussing Trump's behavior and trying to put a happy face on it.

HEINRICH: You know, it was a surprise to see those two getting along as well as they did. A couple of times I asked the mayor-elect a tougher question, and the president almost helped him dodge it.

After playing a clip of Heinrich asking Mamdani about the vote in the House on socialism, Heinrich moved onto another question they didn't play in the clip.

HEINRICH: I followed up asking the president... or asking Mamdani rather to clarify an answer that he gave earlier, where he seemed to confirm that he does believe President Trump is a fascist. And the president jumped in and said, you don't have to answer that. You can just say yes.

There were substantive conversations we are told about crime and public safety and how the two sides can work together. The president said that folks would be, regular folks would be surprised at how much they do agree on. He expressed that the mayor-elect has some interesting ideas about housing and some other cost of living issues that maybe they could find some agreement toward.

I asked, because crime and public safety kept coming up so many times, if that meant working together on ICE, and having ICE agents do the work that we are seeing in so many other cities. Zohran Mamdani had, you know, obviously said that he does not believe that ICE should exist and have the role that it's having across the country.

And he said in his answer that there are, I believe, 173 areas of serious crimes in which they will work together. So that was interesting.

You also heard the mayor-elect say... affirm, that he will keep the New York City police force 35,000 strong. And that was significant. And the president multiple times seemed to downplay the idea that maybe they would not be able to work together despite all of this fiery rhetoric on the campaign.

You hear President Trump routinely call Mamdani a communist. You routinely hear Mamdani talk about how his administration is going to be a nightmare for the president. But there was not that tension in the room.

They were clearly trying to find ways to move forward together. And President Trump also made clear that this is about New York City, the city where he built his life and career, has a lot of love and affection for.

He even said that one day he longed to be the mayor of New York City. That's how much he loves that city. And so he's wishing Mamdani a lot of success. Brian.

KILMEADE: Right. They start off on the right foot. Remember, they got along, Cuomo got along with the president, too, sometimes in the first term, and they blew up, famously, with each other. And they rallied together at the end. Jacqui, great job. Great tough questions. You had two people trying to parry them at the same time, but I understand exactly what you were going for. Appreciate it.