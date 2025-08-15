Alaskans Give Putin And Trump The Welcome They Deserve

Donald Trump began slobbering over the war criminal he gave VIP treatment to right off the bat in Alaska.

But before the elderly conman and sexual predator completely capitulated to a much smarter Vladimir Putin, Alaskans showed up and showed out.

Even Politico noticed:

Protesters started to gather early on Friday morning ahead of Putin's arrival in Anchorage, chanting pro-Kyiv slogans and demanded that Russia return the 20,000 Ukrainian children it has kidnapped from the war zone. The protesters also took umbrage at Trump inviting Putin to a meeting on American soil in Alaska, which used to be Russian territory until it was sold to the United States in 1867. “Ukraine and Alaska — Russian never again,” Ostap Yarysh, media advisor of Razom for Ukraine foundation, said in a post on X, along with footage of the protest. The local organizers of the rally said "Alaska opposes tyranny" in a post on social media, calling on supporters to "come together in Anchorage, Alaska, to protest against an international war criminal hanging out here."

It looks like a pretty good-sized group of protesters, too:

🇺🇸🇺🇦 Happening right now: a big pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting. “Ukraine and Alaska — Russian never again.” pic.twitter.com/Zx2VKVYW9G — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) August 15, 2025

Anchorage, Alaska is not fucking around. Fuck Putin, fuck Trump, fuck authoritarian fascism — and slava Ukraine! 🙌💪👏👊🇺🇦👇 pic.twitter.com/Ujp1YCGjfN — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 15, 2025

"Alaska stands with Ukraine" and "Zelenskyy should be here" #3E #StandWithUkraine #AlaskaWithUkraine — Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 2025-08-15T14:09:36.170Z

It got going long before Trump had a chance to lick Putin’s boot: