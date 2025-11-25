Trump's NATO Ambassador: Putin Gets Everything In 'Peace Deal'

NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker agreed with Fox News analyst Gen. Jack Keane and admitted that Putin has not conceded anything during all the peace talks and summits.

MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo interviewed Whitaker and stated the obvious about the ongoing discussions of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

BARTIROMO: I just spoke with General Jack Keane and he made the case that look Putin has yet to give up anything so far, watch this: KEANE: Putin, he hasn't given up one concession and all of these months have been negotiating with. And why hasn't he made any concession? He sees the more the war gets protracted, Sure, he'll come to any negotiation you want to have because that delays outcomes. The more the war is protracted and the more the killing goes on, [Putin] believes he can weaken the resolve of the United States and its leadership the European and their leadership. BARTIROMO: What about that ambassador? WHITAKER: Well, I mean there is some truth to what you know, The general says, but let's let's remember that there's no perfect answer to this situation. You know Russia invaded Ukraine almost four years ago now.

It's all true, ambassador.

To a good segment of the US population, Trump acts as Putin's puppet in most things. Every peace plan put in front of Ukraine by the US seems to have been written by Russia. This includes the embarrassing 28 point plan SOS Rubio put pout that turned into another debacle over the weekend.

.

Trump's main goal has been to attempt to bully president Zelensky into signing a peace deal that is in name only and is a a surrender in actuality.

Like Trump, Whitaker, claims Russia has the upper hand and Ukraine should lay down like dogs.

That will never happen.

Watch, if the US and Ukraine hammer out a new peace plan, Trump and the media will go gaga, but Russia will reject it.